Site work underway on $44 million Germantown High School Performing Arts Center

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Germantown High School will likely have to bear with the 16 portable classrooms for another year.

However, come 2024, 24 new permanent classrooms should be completed as part of a multimillion-dollar construction project currently underway on the campus.

Work recently began on Germantown’s $44.3 million Performing Arts Complex.

The project includes 96,000 square feet of space, including a two-story, 1,200-seat auditorium, 24 new classrooms, and renovations to the school’s existing music hall, according to a social media post by the project’s contractor.

Construction is being funded with a combination of district dollars and bonds, which will be paid off using millage, said Kalvin Robinson, assistant superintendent over operations with Madison County Schools.

However, the Performing Arts Center is not the only project going on at Madison County Schools this summer.

“We also have a walk-in cooler/freezer project at 10 of our locations. We’re doing at Madison Central High School phase three of an HVAC project. At Ridgeland High School, we’re doing an HVAC upgrade there,” Robinson said. “We try to take care of our buildings, so when they get older, we won’t have to stop and put a lot of money into them.”

Additionally, drainage and track improvements are ongoing at Velma Jackson High School, while entrance modifications are being made at three district elementary schools.

As for the Performing Arts Center, site work is expected to be completed before classes resume this fall, while work on the 24 classrooms is expected to wrap up in time for the 2024 academic year, according to a post by AnderCorp, the Gulfport-based contractor selected for the project.

Plans for the facility were drawn up by JBHM Architecture.

Robinson said the classrooms are needed, in part, to accommodate growth at the high school, and to get students out of portable buildings.

Germantown currently has eight portable units, with two classrooms in each.

The portables are there, in part, as a temporary fix to the school’s exploding student body.

The school closed out 2023 with approximately 1,377 kids, about 84 more than the previous year. This fall, Germantown already is on tap to see 40 more students, with 323 ninth graders coming in to replace the 293 seniors that just graduated.

“If you drive down Yandell Road, there are subdivisions going up, 500 homes, 1,000 homes,” he said. “The east side of I-55 in the Gluckstadt area is just booming.”

Robinson says accommodating that growth is a challenge. However, it’s aided in their efforts by a demographer.

“He comes down and we look at numbers and trends, and how many homes are selling and who’s moving in,” he said. “He’s been spot on, so we have time to plan.”

Robinson said the majority of the growth in the next five years will continue to be in the Germantown district, while Ridgeland and Madison attendance zones will remain about the same.

“A lot of homes in the Madison zone are what our guy calls ‘empty nesters.’ Their kids have graduated, and their homes are close to being paid for, so why go get another note,” he said. “The husband and wife are just staying there. They’re not moving out.”

