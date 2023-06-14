St. Jude Dream Home
Semi-truck driver injured in early morning rollover on I-59

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is being treated for possible injuries after a semi-truck rolled over in Forrest County Wednesday morning.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call at the area of Interstate 59 at mile marker 70 around 2 a.m.

When the first units arrived, they found the semi-trick on the southbound shoulder, resting on its driver’s side.

When the first units arrived, they found the semi-trick on the southbound shoulder, resting on its driver’s side.(North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department)

NFVFD said it was discovered that the semi-truck was hauling produce traveling northbound when the driver lost control, causing him to cross over the median and come to a stop on the southbound lane.

The driver was taken by ambulance from the scene, according to NFVFD.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

