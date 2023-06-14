More than 13K without power as severe weather rips across Central Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy Mississippi is reporting nearly 13,500 customers are without power Wednesday afternoon after the first round of severe weather rips across the state.

Hardest hit areas so far include Attala, Holmes, and Humphreys counties, which have 5,392, 3,953, and 1,662 customers in the dark respectively, Entergy reports.

A second round of bad weather, with winds that can reach up to 100 miles per hour, is expected to push through around 4 p.m.

Entergy’s website urges customers to stay away from downed power lines and areas with debris.

