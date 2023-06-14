Man arrested, charged for possession of firearm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the arrest was made Tuesday night around 9:27 p.m., near Oakforest and Woody Drive in Jackson.

Justin Gray Jr., 32, is now in custody.

JPD did not release any further information regarding the arrest.

