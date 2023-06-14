St. Jude Dream Home
James Meredith visits Poplarville during his 200-mile walk against crime

The 89-year-old is meeting with city and community leaders to have a dialogue about crime and racism.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is taking a stand against violent crime in Mississippi by walking across our state. His 200-mile journey took him to Poplarville on Tuesday.

“I think we’re headed the right direction,” said James Meredith, civil rights leader and activist.

Meredith spoke to the crowd in the First Baptist Church in Poplarville.

Meredith has led civil rights initiatives since the 1960s. His efforts along with other legends have paved a way for the African-American community.

He said he’s on a final mission, a 200-mile walk against crime.

“To the persons who need a new idea about how to solve our crime, I believe Jesus Christ is the answer,” Meredith said.

The 89-year-old is meeting with city and community leaders to have a dialogue about crime and racism.

“We share the civil rights nowhere near the struggle that he had to go through. But now, I’m glad we’re making that type of progress,” said Poplarville resident the Rev. Jimmy Richardson.

Meredith broke barriers back in 1962 on the University of Mississippi campus. He integrated the student population. He is the first African American enrolled in the institution.

“I also want people in Mississippi and Alabama to know the value of our education system,” Meredith said.

Meredith has visited Corinth, Ripley, Ecru, Charleston, Hernando, and several more locations on his 200-mile walk.

He plans to continue spreading the message of ending violence and unifying communities.

“To every town and every state. Thank you for allowing me to be one in your town,” Meredith said.

The City of Poplarville declared June 13 as James Meredith Day.

He’s celebrating his 90th birthday on June 25 with a walk in Jackson.

