Free water filters available for expecting and current Jackson mothers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a Jackson resident, you may be eligible to receive a free water filter courtesy of the city.

United Healthcare is donating $100,000 to help residents through the Jackson water crisis, as leaders work to create more stability in the system.

Those eligible include expecting mothers and caregivers with children under the age of 5 years old.

Medical professionals say that that group of individuals is often the most at risk of being impacted by poor water quality.

”Being an OB-GYN, the first thing that I always ask my patients are, ‘Are you drinking enough water?’ And usually for GYN and OB patients, we can say that they’re never drinking enough water. So this will definitely impact them and increase the chances of them having a healthy baby,” Dr. Kesha Flantroy, Director of Women’s Health at the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, said.

“We’re going to give it to those patients who have children who are five and below. So you’re not only helping moms, but you’re helping babies as well,” she continued.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be handing these filters out since their patients are often uninsured and often need some financial assistance.

”When residents receive those notices, the precautionary notice that the Department of Health indicates that we have to put out, it creates a question whether I can drink this water, whether I’m safe, and whether my child is safe. And so, this is an effort to, make certain that we’re sure that we’re sure. An effort to restore their confidence in the drinking water without them having to bear the burden of costs,” Mayor Lumumba explained.

According to Lumumba, whether you’re a patient or not, you can come to the clinic located on Northside Drive and receive a filter.

