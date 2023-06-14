St. Jude Dream Home
Driver struck, dragged by train in Flowood(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - An SUV in Flowood was struck Wednesday by a slow moving train while attempting to cross railroad tracks. 

A female driver in her 70s was safely extricated by the Flowood Fire Department after the train dragged her car a short distance, according to police.

It was the second such collision at that location in two years, according to Flowood Police Det. Sean Haddakin.

Drivers often forget that the tracks, which cross an older, industrial stretch of Flowood Drive near Fannin Road, are still active, Haddakin said. The trains run infrequently, and with Flowood continuing to grow, car traffic has grown heavier at that location.

The intersection has no crossing arm.

The driver, who was headed northbound at about 1 p.m. when the accident occurred, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with only minor injuries.

Haddakin said that she, like other drivers who cross there, was lucky that trains on that stretch of tracks move fairly slowly.

The train tracks are managed by Canadian National Railway.

