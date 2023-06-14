Demolition begins on Casa Grande Apartments in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The end for an abandoned apartment complex in the capital city has finally arrived.

Crews have begun clearing out what remains of the Casa Grande Apartments.

For almost a decade, the Casa Grande Apartments here in South Jackson have been slowly crumbling to the ground — creating problems for businesses and residents around Terry Road. But now, the city says what’s standing here will be no more.

“We’re happy to stand here today to say, ‘Promise made, promise kept,’” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

It’s finally coming to an end. The long-time eyesore in South Jackson is being brought to the ground.

“It’s been a while now that it’s been like this, and I have been calling the city and complaining about it. You have people who are in and out of that building, and people can hide over there at night,” Jermichael Griffin, manager of the Express Care Automotive, located just across the street from the complex, said.

Since 2013, 3 on Your Side has been investigating the decline of the once highly sought-after property. In reports, residents of the property have told us they blame the lack of oversight and upkeep from management for its problems.

“We have a school not far from here, right around the corner, and I see kids walking. And that is a very scary sight. So I try to be watchful and watch them as they’re walking by, make sure nobody’s trying to grab them or anything like that. So I’m just glad to see it’s finally going to be on the ground,” Griffin explained.

Bulldozers and excavators began tearing down what remains of the apartment complex Tuesday morning, but what comes next?

The city wants to turn it into a Land Bank similar to what Detroit, Michigan, did years ago.

“A land bank is basically an entity that allows a public-private partnership in order to acquire property and allows the community to plan for the future of their neighborhood, based on their aspirations rather than a private investor,” Director of Planning and Development Chloe Dotson said.

“This is a great city, and I believe it’s gonna make a comeback. You know, with the community’s help, we got to be involved. So to now finally see it happening brings a great job with my spirit, and I’m just thankful that God is doing it,” Griffin said.

Councilman Aaron Banks added that the city’s new Rental Registry Ordinance will also help prevent something like this from happening in the future.

“The rental registry ordinance that we passed, that we work hard for will make sure that we don’t have nuisance landlords, that we don’t have nuisance property owners that would just let their property get out of compliance that will cause us in the future. So this is a good day,” Councilman Banks said.

“We have a process to where we can hold people accountable, take them to court as needed, and spend taxpayer dollars in a way that makes sense and maximize our resources,” Dotson said.

According to Dotson, the back part of this property is owned by the state; however, the city spent $200,000 of taxpayer money to clear out the entire property.

