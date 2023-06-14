Coroner called to Clark Avenue crime scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart is on the scene of an active investigation on Clark Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood in south Jackson.

3 on Your Side crews saw a heavy police presence at a home on that street near the corner of La Salle Street.

Investigators have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story and we’ll update it throughout the day.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.