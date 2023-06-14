St. Jude Dream Home
Byram residents overwhelmingly approve 2% restaurant tax

Byram Mayor Richard White
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - If you go out to eat in Byram, you will soon be paying a little more for your meal.

On Tuesday, nearly 82 percent of voters cast ballots in favor of implementing a two-percent restaurant tax to fund the construction of a new outdoor activities complex.

Mayor Richard White hoped more people would turn out to vote but is nonetheless excited by the results.

“We’re blessed because we’ve got good people down here and good police and fire people, and a great school system, but we don’t have what other cities have,” he said. “And I think that’s exactly why I think the people got out and voted for it. They want us to keep our kids in our own city. It’s just time for us to do this.”

According to unofficial results, 373 votes were cast, with 304 people voting in favor and 69 voting no. Sixteen absentee ballots also were cast. It’s unclear if the count includes those votes.

White says the city’s election committee is expected to certify the results this week. Next week, they’ll be signed off on by the board of aldermen.

He says the tax could go into effect in the coming weeks, and the city could begin bringing in revenue in the next two or three months.

Funds will go toward a new athletic complex on property near Siwell Road that will include baseball fields, soccer fields, a gym, walking trails and more.

White says the city can begin construction as soon as it wants but plans for the complex could be modified prior to that.

“I saw a couple of things and I’ve had some great ideas. The coaches at Terry High School had some great ideas about infill turf and all kinds of stuff,” he said. “We’re going to have a lot of people look at what we’ve got and make sure we’re heading in the right direction.”

“The only thing I saw on there I’d like to change and add would be some type of water pad, where kids, on weekends, could come to when there’s nice weather,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of people call about Frisbees and pickleball, which I know is a big deal right now... I’ve never played pickleball, but I’m looking forward to seeing it.”

