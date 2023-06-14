Brandon wide receiver snubs Ole Miss, commits to Jackson State

St. Jude Dream Home
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-star wide receiver from Brandon High School has committed to play for T.C. Taylor and Jackson State football after previously being committed to Ole Miss.

Lester Miller, who received a preferred walk-on scholarship from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin a few months ago, announced his commitment to the Tigers Tuesday. He will join Madison Central athletes Isaiah Spencer and Braxton Barney this fall.

Miller, who appeared in back-to-back state championships in his Bulldog career, hauled in 65 catches last season, good for 1,484 yards and and 16 touchdowns.

