Bomb squad removes explosive device from car at Mississippi gas station
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — An investigation is underway after authorities found and safely removed an explosive device Tuesday evening in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Lee County deputies found the IED (improvised explosive device) inside a vehicle at a Texaco gas station, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Department news release.

A bomb squad was able to help with its removal.

Deputies had originally responded to the gas station as part of an investigation into the alleged abuse of 81-year-old Dianne Cotton, a vulnerable adult.

Investigators consider her son Michael Foster, 58, a suspect.

Up until that point, investigators had been unable to get in contact with Mrs. Cotton and someone had reported spotting the pair at the gas station.

When deputies confronted them, Foster was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and deputies found the IED. Cotton was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Foster was booked into the Lee County jail on the felony drug charge and misdemeanor trespassing.

