St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

ALERT DAY: severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night

Severe threat today
Severe threat today(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days are in place for today into Thursday for the threat of severe weather for central and southwest MS. Most of the area is outlooked with a ‘Moderate 4/5 Risk’ for severe storms, which is pretty rare for this time of year. Large hail up to tennis ball size and 70-80 MPH damaging winds are the main threats with the most intense or significant storms today/tonight, but a tornado cannot be ruled out as well. While a lull on the radar is expected in most spots early this afternoon, increasing storm chances are expected closer to 3-5 PM to the northwest as our next wave moves in posing the greatest risk for severe weather. Our local threat will continue through this evening and possibly overnight in some locations. Have multiple ways to receive weather notifications and have your alerts on loud!

Scattered storms look to be around early in the day before most areas see improvements into the afternoon. A few isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, but the risk for severe weather will be lower.

More waves of thunderstorms, some possibly strong, will continue to track in along a stalled front through the end of the work week. Opportunities for some scattered downpours and storms are also possible over the weekend as the heat cranks up. Afternoon temperatures could run well into the 90s with heat indices in the triple digits by this time as heat stress conditions emerge.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayairia Anderson
Pregnant woman killed in Jackson after being shot in the head during crossfire
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Wilton Williams III
15-year-old captured after opening fire at apartment complex swimming pool
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Electric board president arrested for indecent exposure on the Natchez Trace
Electric board president arrested for indecent exposure on the Natchez Trace

Latest News

We are under an Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday as we are tracking strong to severe storms...
Alert Day Forecast: Alert Day is in motion for central and south Mississippi as we’re tracking waves of storms across the area for Wednesday and Thursday!
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Unsettled through mid to late week
First Alert Forecast:
Unsettled through mid to late week
First Alert Forecast: severe threat to continue through mid-week