ALERT DAY: severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days are in place for today into Thursday for the threat of severe weather for central and southwest MS. Most of the area is outlooked with a ‘Moderate 4/5 Risk’ for severe storms, which is pretty rare for this time of year. Large hail up to tennis ball size and 70-80 MPH damaging winds are the main threats with the most intense or significant storms today/tonight, but a tornado cannot be ruled out as well. While a lull on the radar is expected in most spots early this afternoon, increasing storm chances are expected closer to 3-5 PM to the northwest as our next wave moves in posing the greatest risk for severe weather. Our local threat will continue through this evening and possibly overnight in some locations. Have multiple ways to receive weather notifications and have your alerts on loud!

Scattered storms look to be around early in the day before most areas see improvements into the afternoon. A few isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, but the risk for severe weather will be lower.

More waves of thunderstorms, some possibly strong, will continue to track in along a stalled front through the end of the work week. Opportunities for some scattered downpours and storms are also possible over the weekend as the heat cranks up. Afternoon temperatures could run well into the 90s with heat indices in the triple digits by this time as heat stress conditions emerge.

