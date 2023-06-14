Alert Day Forecast: Alert Day is in motion for central and south Mississippi as we’re tracking waves of storms across the area for Wednesday and Thursday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!

WEDNESDAY: More potential waves of storms will likely pass through the area on Wednesday as well. The risk for severe weather is slightly higher today, especially near/north of I-20 where a Moderate 4/5 Risk’ is now in place. The main threats with severe storms tomorrow will include hail up to 2″ and damaging wind gusts above 80 Miles per Hour. Timing for any intense storms looks best during the afternoon hours into the night. The tornado threat is also a factor that we will have to monitor today!

Tracking strong to severe storms across the area for the afternoon and evening!

EXTENDED FORECAST: This unsettled weather pattern looks to continue through Thursday or Friday. As we approach the weekend, the heat will become our main concern as heat stress conditions emerge. High temperatures over the weekend are expected to be well into the 90s with heat indices up to 105-110 degrees.

