St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Alert Day Forecast: Alert Day is in motion for central and south Mississippi as we’re tracking waves of storms across the area for Wednesday and Thursday!

We are under an Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday as we are tracking strong to severe storms...
We are under an Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday as we are tracking strong to severe storms to be impactful across central and south Mississippi.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!

WEDNESDAY: More potential waves of storms will likely pass through the area on Wednesday as well. The risk for severe weather is slightly higher today, especially near/north of I-20 where a Moderate 4/5 Risk’ is now in place. The main threats with severe storms tomorrow will include hail up to 2″ and damaging wind gusts above 80 Miles per Hour. Timing for any intense storms looks best during the afternoon hours into the night. The tornado threat is also a factor that we will have to monitor today!

Tracking strong to severe storms across the area for the afternoon and evening!

EXTENDED FORECAST: This unsettled weather pattern looks to continue through Thursday or Friday. As we approach the weekend, the heat will become our main concern as heat stress conditions emerge. High temperatures over the weekend are expected to be well into the 90s with heat indices up to 105-110 degrees.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Ayairia Anderson
Pregnant woman killed in Jackson after being shot in the head during crossfire
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Wilton Williams III
15-year-old captured after opening fire at apartment complex swimming pool
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Electric board president arrested for indecent exposure on the Natchez Trace
Electric board president arrested for indecent exposure on the Natchez Trace

Latest News

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Unsettled through mid to late week
First Alert Forecast:
Unsettled through mid to late week
First Alert Forecast: severe threat to continue through mid-week
Tracking strong to severe storms for Wednesday as storms will bring on the chances for large...
First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms are possible today and Wednesday! We are also tracking a HOT weekend ahead! Highs will reach into the upper 90s!