Accused killer indicted on 11 counts in New Hampshire while awaiting murder trial in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A New Hampshire grand jury lobs an eleven-count indictment against an accused killer awaiting trial for murder and conspiracy charges in Hinds County.

The indictment, handed down in December 2022, charges Ryan Christopher Hopkins with two counts of kidnapping, five counts of aggravated sexual assault, and several misdemeanors.

Hopkins, initially indicted in June 2020 by a Hinds County grand jury on murder and conspiracy charges for the killing of Celeste McDonald, had been out since mid-2020 after Judge Green set his bond at $50,000 and required him to wear an ankle monitor.

A 3 On Your Side investigation in 2019 revealed McDonald had actually tried to press rape charges against Hopkins days before her death, according to her family.

At the time, the Jackson Police Department confirmed the rape charge, but could not determine when she filed the charge nor who she filed it against.

Her body was found in shallow water on April 1 in Mound, Louisiana, and state investigators contend she was killed in Jackson.

It’s unclear when Hinds County’s court system was made aware of Hopkins leaving the state, but an affidavit by a New Hampshire detective said Hopkins was a truck driver and traveled across parts of the country.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion in March to revoke Hopkins’ bond on the basis of these new felony charges, but Judge Peterson has yet to rule on the motion.

