2 men found dead in Jackson Wednesday morning; killed in separate incidents, police say

Coroner called to Clark Avenue crime scene
Coroner called to Clark Avenue crime scene
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The bodies of two men were found in Jackson Wednesday morning, with police saying they died in separate incidents.

The first body was discovered on Sunset Drive around 6:30 a.m. The 41-year-old appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, police say.

The next body was found on Clark Street around an hour later. The 30-year-old man died from a gunshot wound.

Neither of the men’s identities were released by police.

Anyone with information on these homicides is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast