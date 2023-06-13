Things To Know Tuesday, June 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Electric board president arrested for indecent exposure on the Natchez Trace

The board president of a major local power company was arrested on the Natchez Trace Parkway Wednesday in an undercover operation. Larry Parker is charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He is the board president of the Pontotoc Electric Power Association. He was re-elected to the board in 2022. Park Ranger John Hearne says this arrest was made during an undercover operation to catch and arrest people who like to have sex with others in public places along the Trace.

2. U.S. Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died, her management company and USA Track and Field said Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Bowie was 32. She was found Tuesday in her Florida home. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) (Alastair Grant | AP)

U.S. Olympic medalist and Mississippi native Tori Bowie died from complications due to childbirth, according to ESPN. An autopsy report from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida revealed that Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and in active labor at the time of her death, the network reported Tuesday. Medical officials said possible complications Bowie had included respiratory distress and eclampsia. Bowie grew up in Sandhill, Mississippi. She died in May at the age of 32.

3. Strong to severe storms are possible today and Wednesday!

Tracking strong to severe storms for Wednesday as storms will bring on the chances for large hail, gusty winds and flash flooding. The tornado threat is low (WLBT)

Tuesday: With a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ in place, Tuesday will also feature the risk for more severe thunderstorms. Strong winds and hail will be the main concerns, but a brief tornado cannot completely be ruled out. Make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon before dropping to the 60s/70s overnight.

Wednesday: We are tracking an Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms! Large hail, Gusty winds, and chances for flash flooding will be likely! The tornado threat still remains rather low!

