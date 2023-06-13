Senior apartments name UMMC, JXN Water in circuit court complaint

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Owners of a senior apartment complex in North Jackson say runoff from a nearby hospital is damaging their property.

On Monday, Lakeland Seniors LLC filed a lawsuit against the University of Mississippi Medical Center, the city of Jackson, and JXN Water.

The suit was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court. It alleges that water and other liquids coming from UMMC filled the trenches dug for foundation work at the apartments, slowing and increasing the cost of the work.

Lakeland Seniors also alleges excess water delayed the final paving of a lot there by several months while the source of the leak was investigated.

“Defendants’ faulty water and sewage systems have caused substantial damage to the Lakeland property, contaminated surrounding groundwater, and further exacerbated the continued delay of the project and the successful paving of the lot,” the suit states.

Once the parking lot was paved, attorneys for the apartment complex said “excessive water and sewage migrating from UMMC’s property” caused the lot to sink.

“To properly complete the lot, the asphalt will have to be removed and the lot repaved and striped after the water and sewer issues are abated,” attorneys wrote.

According to the complaint, the excess water was brought about, in part, by a faulty water meter owned and operated by JXN Water and the city of Jackson.

The suit also claims a fire hydrant located on or next to UMMC property also was leaking, and that despite informing the city of the problem, nothing was done to fix it.

“Jackson, MS and/or JXN Water own and are responsible for the maintenance and repair of water meters and fire hydrants, as well as all sewer lines from UMMC’s property line to the sewage treatment facilities,” the suit states.

Lakeland Seniors also holds UMMC responsible, saying the hospital failed to repair water and sewer lines on its property, contributing to the problem.

Attorneys for the apartment say die tracing and in-camera scoping was used to determine the source of the leaks, and that UMMC and the Mississippi Department of Health were contacted.

“Defendants knew, or should have known, that the surrounding area, including the Lakeland property... would continue to be exposed to contamination and damaged by the defendants’ discharge of sewage and other waste.”

Officials with UMMC and JXN Water did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

