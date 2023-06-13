Physician’s dedication to saving lives leads him to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fresh out of medical school in 1988, Dr. Tim Folse made a name for himself treating families.

“I did community medicine for 20 years and really enjoyed it. I enjoyed relationships with people. I did not like the business part because I’m not a businessman, but I loved treating generations, sometimes four generations in the family.”

He’s still in the business of saving families, although his duties have slightly changed.

Dr. Folse went from being a physician to researcher at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. However, the transition to working for the cancer center was accidental.

Several years ago, Dr. Folse ran into a friend who asked for his resume, but he did not realize that would set him up for a new job. The job would focus on studying adult survivors of childhood cancer in person. At that time, a study such as that had never been done before, according to Dr. Folse.

A chance encounter 15 years ago set Dr. Folse up to become the Clinical Director of the St. Jude Life Study Research Cohort Team.

According to the hospital, “St. Jude LIFE is an unprecedented research study that brings long-term childhood cancer survivors back to St. Jude for regular health screenings throughout their adult lives.”

Dr. Folse says the clinic is for survivors. “We have this group of adults. We’re getting over 7,000 now treated as far back as April 1962. They come every 5 years for life and spend 3 or 4 days with us doing testing and physical exams. We look at their heart, their eyes, their lungs, their neurocognitive issues, physical functioning. We learn from that.”

St. Jude shares data collected with other researchers around the country in the hopes of developing treatments and cures for pediatric cancer and other debilitating diseases.

The research team at St. Jude adds knowledge to the worldwide study of survivors over the past 60 years. It’s a heavy load, but Dr. Folse does not boast about his contributions.

“I am a utility infielder,” he said. “In baseball, that’s the guy that’s not good enough to start, but he can fill-in. I think that’s a great role for me. My name is not going to be on a bunch of research papers. But I’ve been able to help, and that’s enough.”

Dr. Folse says working with former patients is inspiring. “I see kids, sometimes 6-7 years old. The joy on their faces. They put their trust in us. It’s an awesome responsibility, but it just—this is a great place to be.”

That might be why Dr. Folse isn’t ashamed to admit that he imagined a different career path. His father practiced medicine in their hometown of Collins for 35 years. “My vision was to maybe join his practice and take it over,” he says.

Dr. Folse followed in his father's footsteps by pursing a career in medicine. He planned on joining his father's practice in Collins, but an opportunity to be apart of St. Jude LIFE altered his plans. (Dr. Tim Folse)

However, that did not happen. But Dr. Folse is okay with that because his father was the link between he and a patient.

“This fella held on to my hand and said, ‘Are you from South Mississippi?’ I said, yeah. He said, ‘Your dad diagnosed my Hodgkin’s lymphoma 30 years ago.’”

That family connection was a welcome surprise, because Dr. Folse said he feared he would miss out on patient interactions.

“The perk of being able to contribute to research and meeting some wonderful people. I thought I kind of left that behind in family medicine,” he added.

He says working daily with former patients has taught him what he means to be resilient. “I’ve seen folks in wheelchairs. Sometimes they have had strokes. And you say, ‘How you are doing today?’ And they say, ‘Great!’ The true making lemonade out of lemons. It’s amazing to see resilience over time.”

