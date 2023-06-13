St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.(Alastair Grant | AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report.

Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32.

The report from the office of the medical examiner in Orlando, Florida, said Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and showing signs of undergoing labor when she was found dead on May 2. It said she was found in bed in a “secured residence” with possible complications including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The autopsy report said “the manner of death is natural.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded in early May to a home in the area “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” She was later identified as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie.

The toxicology reports were negative and listed bipolar disorder in her medical history.

Bowie grew up in Mississippi after being taken in by her grandmother as an infant. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track as a teenager, where she blossomed into an elite sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Bowie won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4x100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to take gold.

A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London. She also helped the 4x100 team to gold.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Maryland said a mother and daughter were charged after they attempted to dispose of...
Report: Mother, daughter dismember and attempt to burn, grill grandmother’s body
Wilton Williams III
15-year-old captured after opening fire at apartment complex swimming pool
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
Electric board president arrested for indecent exposure on the Natchez Trace
Electric board president arrested for indecent exposure on the Natchez Trace

Latest News

Hinds County’s two leading law enforcement officers speak on burden of St. Dominic’s Behavioral Health Services closing
A man was arrested after three people were found dead in the city of Nottingham.
Police find 3 dead and 3 other people struck by van in UK city of Nottingham
FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
Inflation
US consumer price growth slowed last month as inflation shows signs of steady decline
This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of I-95 as...
Buttigieg vows federal help to fix collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia