Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing(Sheriff Tyree Jones)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple people have now been arrested for aiding an escapee, including his own mother, yet the escapee remains on the run.

On Tuesday, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said that Joseph Spring’s mother, Angela Spring, 50, and Nicole Brock, 38, were both being charged with hindering prosecution.

Rick Patterson, 38, was also charged with hindering prosecution, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and probation violation.

Joseph Spring went missing from the Raymond Detention Center at the end of May.

A few days after the escape, Kayce Knight, 36, was arrested and charged with accessory and aiding and abetting in connection with Spring.

Michael Lynn Allen, 45, was also charged with accessory and with aiding and abetting Spring.

The search for Joseph Spring continues.

