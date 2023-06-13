MS Animal Rescue League calls on Jackson to prioritize animal control in wake of recent attack

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One week ago, a 37-year-old was severely hurt after being attacked by dogs in Jackson.

Tuesday, WLBT learned more about the city’s animal control unit that several residents feel could have prevented the attack from happening.

The owner of the dogs involved in last week’s attack was let out on bond.

WLBT still hasn’t heard anything about the victim’s condition, but the Hinds County coroner said Tuesday that she wasn’t familiar with the attack, which tells her the victim is likely still alive.

As Debra Ann Boswell, the Mississippi Animal Rescue League’s (MARL) communications director, showed 3 On Your Side the recent stack of animal cruelty complaints coming from the city of Jackson, she described a situation that is dire.

“We understand that animal control is not at the top list of their priorities, but at least just put it on the list,” she said.

On the low end, Boswell said the city should be picking up 2,500 to 3,000 animals per year. That’s about the number animal control was picking up in the ‘70s when the department was staffed with over 20 people. It’s also when Boswell started working with the Mississippi Animal Rescue League.

These days, Boswell estimates only about 10 people are working for the unit.

“It’s a serious problem, and I do not know how the city is going to address it. They say they don’t have the funds to repair the shelter, but these animals that are roaming at large are a danger. They’re a liability. They’re a danger to the public, and it’s sad for the animals,” she said.

The city’s animal shelter has been shut down for almost two years, which means when they do pick up dogs, they have nowhere to take them and often lean on MARL.

“We simply can’t continue to try to be that source for Animal Control’s regulated housing for the city,” Boswell said. “It’s just too overwhelming, and the numbers are too high. We’re taking in almost 9,000 animals per year.”

Due to MARL’s limited capacity, Boswell said they’re only able to hold Jackson’s animals under special circumstances like bite quarantines.

So, when it comes to strays, she said there aren’t a whole lot of places where animal control can take them, and that’s why officers are really only picking them up after attacks happen instead of before.

Boswell said she wishes the city would take small steps to fix the major problem. One way they could do just that is by fixing a code that currently falls under zoning and permits.

The code sets a cap on the number of animals per household, which is something Boswell argues should fall under animal control. Since it doesn’t, animal control officers can’t enforce the rule when a household has more than the maximum number of animals.

She says she brought this up to one of the city attorneys about a year ago to see if the city council could fix this issue. According to her, no changes were made.

City Attorney Catoria Martin did not respond when WLBT reached out about this.

The reason WLBT cited Boswell with all the information about Jackson’s animal control unit is because the Jackson Police Department wouldn’t respond to any questions about it.

