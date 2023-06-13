Mississippi is directing $28 million to boosting the healthcare workforce

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -We’ve all heard about the strains on healthcare since the pandemic. But the state is looking at ways to fill in some of the ongoing gaps in that workforce.

They’re the professionals you expect to be there when you or a loved one is most in need — doctors, nurses, and EMTs. But there’s a shortage of all of those in the Magnolia State.

“We need more people pursuing health care pathways because they’re great careers, but also because our health care industry needs it,” explained Garrett McInnis, Accelerate Mississippi’s Deputy Director for External Affairs.

The legislature recognized the problem and directed $28 million dollars to grant programs designed to boost efforts to fill in those gaps. One program is a nurse navigator program that will work on retaining those students. Another will increase the number of physician residencies and fellowships in the state. And the final piece will help sustain and increase the capacity of nursing and allied health training programs.

“One of the things we’re asking is for grant applicants to show us how they’re going to make an impact as quickly as possible with these funds,” added McInnis. “And how this one-time money from the federal government is going to impact their training and educational programs in perpetuity, long after these funds are gone.”

The Office of Mississippi Physician Workforce has been working to expand the locations where med school grads can do their residencies since 2012.

“Mississippi has always been near the bottom on health care, and we want to change that,” said Dr. John Mitchell, Director of the Office of Mississippi Physician Workforce.

This latest round of funding will help grow that map.

“One, it will boost additional needed programs,” noted Mitchell. “And we’re to a point in the sense that we built programs in a lot of these areas, and now we need fellowships. Fellowships are more specific training beyond the primary care arena. And you have to have a strong foundation in order to add to it. So I think this money will assist in those fellowship development. And there’s still some areas of need. It can also benefit in the direct build.”

The deadline for federal ARPA dollars is December of 2026, but Accelerate Mississippi is hoping to have the grants awarded by late summer or early fall. For more details on the grants, click HERE.

