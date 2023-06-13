St. Jude Dream Home
Mayor: All power restored in City of Madison

(Unsplash)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - All power has been restored, and roads have been reopened in the City of Madison.

After Saturday’s storm ripped through the city, downing trees and power lines, Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler told WLBT that crews have been working steadily to get things back up and running.

A Board of Alderman meeting has been called for 9 a.m. tomorrow at City Hall. The mayor said an official state of emergency will be declared in hopes that some of the city’s cleanup funds will be reimbursed from state and federal governments. Cleanup costs are currently being assessed.

