‘Let’s all celebrate’: Local bluesman celebrates 78th birthday with extravaganza

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jesse Robinson’s recent birthday party was less about him and more a celebration of the people who inspired him, played with him, and helped shape the local music scene.

“My birthday, you know, I can celebrate that by myself, me and God at home and me on my knees,” he said. “But I have always reached out to other people to come and ‘let’s all celebrate.’”

In what has become an annual tradition, except during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson hosted his annual birthday extravaganza at Hal and Mal’s.

Robinson said the party was a chance for musicians with local ties to come together, eat some good food and enjoy each other’s company.

“People that I played with, people that taught me things, people that, they were just some very important people that I felt didn’t have an avenue to get back together,” he said.

Robinson, who turned 78, was unsure how many more times he’ll host the event, saying several artists he invited are getting older.

“I don’t think it’s the last time [but] some of us are running in the fourth quarter in life, you know, and [for] some of us, it is now or never,” he said.

Blues musicians turned out recently to honor the guitarist. Here are scenes from the event.

Artists in attendance included a who’s who of local legends, from Grammy-nominated guitarists to gig musicians and music teachers.

Robinson honored those attendees with certificates, as well as special seating.

And while Robinson wanted to turn the spotlight on them, artists like Vasti Jackson told the crowd how Robinson impacted their lives and careers.

“When Jesse left Z.Z., I was 20 years old. He recommended me, and I played with him until he died,” Jackson said. “Jesse was playing with Bobby Rush. When Jesse left Bobby Rush, he recommended me.”

Jackson, a 2012 Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame inductee according to his official website, was nominated for a Grammy in 2017 for The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers. He was beat out for the award by Rush, who won it for Porcupine Meat.

As for Robinson, he grew up in a musical family and picked up the guitar at an early age. “My father was a musician, and my brother was a musician. One of my older brothers was a musician,” he said. “It was just one of those things, and being in a sanctified church, you know, holiness, you prayed and sang every day.”

“Music was just a part of my life. I thought that was just the way a human being lives really.”

When he was six or seven, Robinson played behind his father at church. Later, at 15, he landed a spot playing for blues great Elmore James. “When he took a break, he’d call me up and let me play through the break,” Robinson recalled.

The Benton, Miss. native later played for Z.Z. Hill and Rush, and fronted B.B. King’s band for about a year after the legendary guitarist passed away.

Jesse Robinson's son crafted these shirts to honor his father. (WLBT)

In addition to music, Robinson was an engineer for a television company in Chicago, worked in horticulture and landscaping, and at one point worked as a tailor making uniforms.

“I did several other things, but it always came back to the music,” he said. “I was born to be a musician because of my father... It’s in my genes.”

