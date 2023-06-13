Hinds County’s two leading law enforcement officers speak on burden of St. Dominic’s Behavioral Health Services closing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday will mark one week since St. Dominic Hospital stopped taking admissions at its Behavioral Health unit.

Monday, Hinds County’s two leading law enforcement officers spoke out on the burden this will put on their departments.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones and Jackson’s interim police chief, Joseph Wade, both say their officers run into people who need mental health care just about every day. And that was the case before this major mental health resource shut down.

When St. Dominic’s cited financial challenges as the reason for shutting down its behavioral health services, it left Merit Health as the only other point of entry in Jackson for crisis intervention teams to send those who need emergency care.

Interim Chief Wade says the sudden elimination of a major mental health resource will certainly make it harder for law enforcement to make a difference for those in need.

“Putting them in jail is not fixing their issue. Putting them in jail is really compounding the issue because they need help,” he said. “They need medication, and they need resources to help them to get better. But criminalizing it, putting them in jail is only making the situation worse for them and for us.”

Sheriff Jones echoes the same sentiments but says it also hinders law enforcement’s ability to potentially prevent crimes. That’s because someone needing mental health treatment may not be breaking the law when officers engage with them, but there’s always the possibility that they could down the road.

“We need resources to be able to take these individuals to get their treatment, and that happens before they commit that crime. It happens before they put the life and safety of the law enforcement officers as well as the general public at risk as well,” Jones said.

Both men agree - criminalizing behavior associated with mental illness isn’t the answer — rehabilitation is.

“People say, ‘Hey, they’re suffering from mental illness. They’re dangerous. They’re going to hurt you,’” Wade said. “A lot of them are not dangerous. A lot of them will not hurt you. A lot of them need help. They need resources.”

Both the sheriff and the interim chief would like to see more money put toward increasing the number of mental health resources.

In the meantime, they look forward to speaking with state leaders and hospitals in the metro about how to move forward.

