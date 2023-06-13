Gulfport family still searching for driver in hit-and-run incident

St. Jude Dream Home
Gulfport teen recovering from hit and run(WLOX)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - Police are still searching for the driver accused of sending a teenage girl to the hospital in a hit-and-run.

Police say 13-year-old Teshawna Taylor was struck by a dark blue sedan while crossing the road from the Dollar General Store on Saturday night.

The collision happened around 8 p.m. on Dedeaux Road — leaving the teen with a brain injury and a broken leg and hip. She remains in critical condition.

Family members are pulling for Taylor’s recovery and ask the public to help Gulfport Police find the person responsible.

“She means everything to us. She means everything to the community and she means everything to her family. She’s one of those people, the glue, that keeps everything together. She brings light in he darkness. She was a positive vibe that kept a smile. She loved TikToks, just a normal 13-year-old. It’s evil and it’s horrific we’re hearing reports that the car never slowed down, never had any intention of stopping,” said Marquell Bridges, a family friend of Taylor.

If you have any information that could help, call Gulfport police.

