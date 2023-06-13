Golden Eagles’ season comes to an end in Super Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - After a four-hour rain delay, Southern Miss and Tennessee took the field for the pivotal game three of the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

The winner of the game would head to Omaha, the loser’s season would be over.

MRA graduate Niko Mazza got the ball for the Golden Eagles, and pitched well until he hit a road bump in the fifth inning. With two runners on, Zane Denton launched a 2-0 pitch into the night sky, and extended the Vols’ lead to 4-0 with one swing.

Tennessee starting pitcher Drew Beam carved up the USM hitters, striking out seven batters over six innings of work and scattering seven hits.

Maui Ahuna added an insurance run with a solo shot in the seventh inning, but the Volunteers would not even need it. Chase Burns came in with two outs in the seventh, and closed out the game, touching 102 miles per hour on the radar gun, as he struck out four over 2.2 innings of work to get the save.

The Volunteers got the 5-0 win, and advance to play LSU in the College World Series in Omaha.

The loss ends the Golden Eagles’ season, and the 23-year career of Scott Berry. For the last 14 years, Berry was head coach of the USM baseball team, and amassed a record of 482-256-1. Southern Miss pitching coach Christian Ostrander will take over for coach Berry next season.

