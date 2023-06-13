Fredrick Randle appointed Yazoo City police chief; marks third chief in about a year

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 23-year law enforcement veteran has been appointed police chief in Yazoo City.

On Monday, the mayor and board of aldermen approved naming Fredrick Randle the city’s top cop.

Randle replaces Kenneth Hampton, who resigned in late May. Hampton had been on the job a little more than a year when he handed in his resignation letter.

Randle will serve in the position while also serving as director of Emergency Management/Homeland Security with Greenwood-Leflore Emergency Management.

Mayor David Starling said the two had not talked about Randle giving up the other position.

“I’ve maintained two jobs all my life. Working in law enforcement doesn’t pay much money to take care of your family,” Randle said. “We have to work when the crime is happening, and it’s needed. We’ll be working days and nights, weekends until we get this resolved.”

The new chief will earn around $60,000 a year. He comes to a city that is currently facing an outbreak of youth violence, as well as a department that is working to build up its numbers.

On Tuesday, an 11-year-old was shot along West 13 Street. Prior to that, in May, two incidents in a six-day span left one 16-year-old dead, and another 10-year-old injured.

In late May, the Associated Press reported that the Yazoo Police Department had asked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting of 16-year-old Montez Mitchell after he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Prior to that, another Yazoo City teen was charged after he allegedly shot and killed his mother.

Starling said one reason Randle was hired was because of his connections with other agencies, and his ability to help get a handle on youth crime.

“We’re hoping that we are able to get a task force in here that deals specifically with gangs. And our major concern is getting guns off the street,” he said. “We want them out of the hands of juveniles. But we’re also wanting to find the adults that are putting these guns in our youths’ hands.”

“You think about it, a 13-year-old or a 15-year-old can’t go and legally purchase a weapon. So, there are some adults behind the scenes that we are really hoping... to apprehend and convict to the fullest extent of the law.”

The chief has to address that problem, while also dealing with a staff shortage. Starling would not say how many officers the department had on its payroll but did confirm more officers are needed.

To help boost numbers, the board recently approved raising officer pay to $18 an hour and is expected to hire some additional officers at its meeting next week.

“I can’t give you an accurate number, but they [will be] brought before the board next Thursday, get approved, go through the process of being put into our system, and be put to work,” Starling said.

Prior to joining Yazoo, Randle served as police chief in Moorehead. He also was a deputy with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department but was fired in 2018.

Randle filed suit in federal court alleging wrongful termination, saying the sheriff’s department fired him after he made comments at a community forum. The suit was dismissed about a year later and was settled out of court, according to filings.

Randle wouldn’t offer details on the settlement. “We’ve all moved on. We’re all getting along,” he said.

Starling, meanwhile, was unaware Randle had been dismissed from Leflore County and did not know about the wrongful termination claim.

“I just became aware of that when you said it,” the mayor said. “If he did do that, that still would not have any merit on us hiring Mr. Randle, because we think he is going to bring a wealth of resources with him to help combat what we’re dealing with here in Yazoo City.”

