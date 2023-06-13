St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast:

ALERT DAYS ISSUED WEDNESADY & THURSDAY
Unsettled through mid to late week
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days issued for Wednesday and Thursday. Not everyone will get the weather, but where there will be storms, they will be intense with hail, wind & torrential rain, possibly resulting in flash flooding.  This is a hit or miss type system that could produce severe weather in limited areas over the next couple of days at various times of day. An unsettled weather pattern is here for the next few days and possibly into this weekend.  We have a stalled front across the region and a northwesterly flow that will deliver minor sized disturbances to our area every 12 hours or so.  This may result in strong to severe thunderstorms at times with hail and wind, and of course torrential rain and frequent lightning.  An enhanced risk or level 3 out of 5 for severe weather has been depicted for our area Thursday by the storm prediction center.  Most of this weather will clear out Friday or this weekend allowing a high-pressure system to move in and dry us out, while at the same time, warm us up.  Expect highs closer to 90 or in the lower 90s through Friday, but then escalating into the middle and upper 90s this weekend and next week.  The humidity will also have us see the heat index push 105 to 110 degrees as well, which could cause heat stress danger.  Overnight and morning lows will be near 70 degrees.   The average high and low this time of year is 90 and 69 degrees.  Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:08pm.

