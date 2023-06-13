First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms are possible today and Wednesday! We are also tracking a HOT weekend ahead! Highs will reach into the upper 90s!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

TUESDAY: With a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ in place, Tuesday will also feature the risk for more severe thunderstorms. Strong winds and hail will be the main concerns, but a brief tornado cannot completely be ruled out. Make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon before dropping to the 60s/70s overnight.

Wednesday: We are tracking an Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms! Large hail, Gusty winds, and chances for flash flooding will be likely! The tornado threat still remains rather low!

Tracking warmer temperatures by the weekend as Highs are expected to reach into the upper 90s with Feels-like temperatures near 115 degrees!

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through mid-week as chances for rain/storms remain elevated. By late week into the upcoming weekend, heat stress will become more of a concern for central MS. Highs will be well into the 90s each afternoon with feels-like temperatures as high as 105-110 at times. Make sure to stay hydrated and use caution when spending long periods of time outdoors.

