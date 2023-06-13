St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: severe threat to continue through mid-week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Another active day is expected across central Mississippi as a front continues to stall out overhead. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could be around at any time today with some possibly being strong to severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns with any strong storms today or tonight, but a brief tornado cannot completely be ruled out. Make sure to stay weather alert with this risk for a few severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely top out in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees farther to the south this afternoon. Our weather will stay warm and muggy overnight with lows near 70 with a chance for storms.

WEDNESDAY: More potential waves of storms will likely pass through the area on Wednesday as well. The risk for severe weather is slightly higher tomorrow, especially near/north of I-20 where an ‘Enhanced 3/5 Risk’ is now in place. The main threats with severe storms tomorrow will be hail up to 2″ and damaging wind gusts. Timing for any intense storms looks best during the afternoon hours into the night.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This unsettled weather pattern looks to continue through Thursday or Friday. As we approach the weekend, the heat will become our main concern as heat stress conditions emerge. High temperatures over the weekend are expected to be well into the 90s with heat indices up to 105-110 degrees.

First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern to continue through mid-week