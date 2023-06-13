St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

1 person injured in Copiah County crash

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Copiah County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-55 near Hazelhurst.

According to a press release, the driver of a 2019 Ford Fiesta and the driver of a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer were traveling northbound at the time of the crash.

MHP says the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. However, the driver of the Ford Fiesta was transported to the Copiah County Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Maryland said a mother and daughter were charged after they attempted to dispose of...
Report: Mother, daughter dismember and attempt to burn, grill grandmother’s body
Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
Residents voice concerns on recent Rankin Sheriff’s Department allegations
HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.
Missing boater found dead in George County

Latest News

Mississippi is directing $28 million to boosting the healthcare workforce
Women Veteran's Day
Civil rights attorney arrested
Mississippi is directing $28 million to boosting the healthcare workforce