1 person injured in Copiah County crash

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Copiah County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-55 near Hazelhurst.

According to a press release, the driver of a 2019 Ford Fiesta and the driver of a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer were traveling northbound at the time of the crash.

MHP says the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. However, the driver of the Ford Fiesta was transported to the Copiah County Medical Center with unknown injuries.

