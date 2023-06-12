St. Jude Dream Home
Yazoo County man wanted in connection to Holmes County murder

Javarious Tyrese Smith
Javarious Tyrese Smith(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a man wanted in connection to a murder.

The sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Javarious Tyrese Smith of Yazoo County is wanted for accessory after the fact in the murder of Corey Davis. The incident happened on April 2 at the Yellow Tree Bar and Grill in Lexington, Miss.

Smith is described as a Black male around five feet, eleven inches.

If you have any information, please contact Holmes County Crime Stoppers at (662) 834-0099 or the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 919-2223.

