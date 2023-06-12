Winning $143K ticket sold in Match 5 Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the lottery existing in Mississippi since 2019, many citizens have been fortunate to win.

On Saturday, June 10, a resident hit the jackpot on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket worth $143,482.92. The winning ticket was purchased from Union Junction.

The winning numbers were 6-8-10-23-30 and winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing of to claim the prize at the Mississippi Lottery Commission in Flowood. The lottery drawing has now been reset to $50,000.

In other news relating to the lottery, the Summer of Fun 2023 promotion began Monday. The first place winner will take home $15,000, second place $8,000, third place $4,000, and fourth place will win a YETI cooler.

Monday night’s jackpot for the Powerball is estimated at $324 million with a up-front, lump sum of about $167 million. The drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot will be held Tuesday, which is estimated to be worth $260 million with a lump sum payout of about $167 million.

