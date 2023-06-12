Things To Know Monday, June 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi civil rights lawyer arrested filming traffic stop, attorney says

Mississippi civil rights lawyer arrested filming traffic stop, attorney says ((AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)(AP))

A Mississippi civil rights lawyer was arrested Saturday after filming a traffic stop conducted by officers from a police department she is suing in federal court, her attorney says. Jill Collen Jefferson is the president of JULIAN, the civil rights organization that filed a federal lawsuit last year against the Lexington Police Department on behalf of a group of city residents. Michael Carr, Jefferson’s attorney, told The Associated Press she was arrested late Saturday evening after she filmed officers after they pulled someone over. The Lexington Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment in voicemails and phone calls.

2. Strong to severe storms continue through Wednesday of this week!

Tracking strong storms to be possible today across central and south Mississippi. Highs will reach into the middle to upper 80s today! (WLBT)

Happy Monday!

Conditions remain quiet late Monday morning but as daytime heating continues throughout the afternoon, this will fuel the development of stronger storms for late Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. A slight risk (2/5) for severe storms is in place for most of central Mississippi. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail will be the main concern with this round.

3. Flowood movie theater could reopen in August

A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more summer blockbusters. (edfuentesg/Getty Images Signature via Canva)

A movie theater that closed its doors some six months ago could reopen by the end of the summer. Cinema Treasures is reporting that the former Flowood Regal UA Parkway Place was purchased by Legacy Theaters and is slated to reopen in August. The theater closed in January, more than 30 years after it opened at the corner of Lakeland Drive and Airport Road. Legacy purchased the theater in May, Cinema Treasures reports. Legacy officials were not immediately available for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.