Ocean Springs teacher killed in crash remembered by friends, family at celebration of life

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A celebration of life for an Ocean Springs High School English teacher drew hundreds to the Greyhound Auditorium on Sunday.

Kennon Barton, 41, passed away in a car wreck just days earlier. The husband and father was remembered fondly by many, especially his students and co-workers.

“He was a stand-up guy in every facet. Family guy, loved his wife, loved his kid, loved to tell you about it, loved his students, loved everybody,” said fellow English teacher Hunter Jones. “Mr. Barton was the best teacher at the school. One of the most genuine guys you’ll ever meet. He had a way of making you feel heard no matter what you were talking about, no matter how dumb it was, he had a way of making it feel like it was the most important thing in the world at that moment. I can’t say enough good things about Mr. Barton.”

Beyond teaching English, Barton was also a sponsor for the school’s National Honor Society. Faculty member Brittany Neal is also involved with NHS and worked closely with Barton.

“A lot of times in this world, darkness and people are just angry, but he was a bright sunshine and he would shine no matter the day. If anything came up with his own, his son would always come first to him. He was an amazing father and an amazing coworker,” she said. “His absence is just going to be a huge hole but I told all my students before we got out of school, live life and live it well. That was one of the sayings. Mr. Barton lived life and lived it well. He followed ever passion, whether it was singing, teaching, or being a sponsor for NHS, he was just an incredible individual and he left a mark on this world, which is all we can ask for.”

Barton was recently awarded as one of Keesler Federal Credit Union’s Impact Educator winners. Shonda Bourn, the head of the English department at Ocean Springs High School, saw firsthand the positive interactions that Barton had with his students on a daily basis.

“I went in his room many times just to watch him teach and see what he does. He just connects with those kids, he would have all these debates going on and he just would motivate them. You would see him in the hall and the kids would be like Mr. Barton helped me do this, he helped me do that,” she said. “He was radiate sunshine, even on the darkest day. He would walk in, he was so consistent, just always had a smile on his face.”

Barton is survived by his wife and son.

