Jackson man arrested for February aggravated assault

Nicholas Branson
Nicholas Branson(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson many was arrested last week in connection with a February aggravated assault.

On June 9, Jackson Police arrested Nicholas Branson, 29, for an assault that occurred on February 21 in the 5300 block of Queen Mary Lane.

He is currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center and charged with felony aggravated assault and one traffic-related count.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call police at (601) 355-8477.

