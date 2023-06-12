Jackson man arrested for February aggravated assault

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson many was arrested last week in connection with a February aggravated assault.

On June 9, Jackson Police arrested Nicholas Branson, 29, for an assault that occurred on February 21 in the 5300 block of Queen Mary Lane.

He is currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center and charged with felony aggravated assault and one traffic-related count.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call police at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.