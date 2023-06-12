‘How did we miss this?’ Effort begins to restore historic Mt. Olive Cemetery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Standing amid broken, damaged grave markers, Patty Patterson questioned how Mt. Olive Cemetery could fall into such disrepair.

“It’s shameful, hurtful,” she said. “How did we miss this... not wanting to make it look better to honor our people?”

Patterson was one of half a dozen workers at the four-acre site Monday helping with efforts to restore the historic African American cemetery.

A major effort recently began to clean and restore the monuments there, reset tombstones, and identify locations of unmarked graves. The reason behind the work is to help better preserve the history of what is one of the oldest private cemeteries for African Americans in the state.

“Since 2019, there’s been a lot of research done and a lot of preliminary work that had to be done because of this site,” said Heather Denne’, director of community engagement at Jackson State University. “Today, we’re here turning headstones over, finding headstones, and actually beginning the preservation work.”

The project is being paid for with a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund HBCU grant program. A second grant for the same amount was awarded earlier this year to help identify unmarked graves at the site.

That work will kick off soon. Work done so far has included digging up known grave markers and re-setting them, and cleaning and rebuilding monuments.

Mt. Olive Cemetery by the numbers:

1,461 known burial sites

268 identifiable grave sites

420 known birth date

1,041 no known birth date

1,125 adults buried

241 children under a year old

95 children five and under

(Source: Historic Mt. Olive Cemetery Research Book, JSU)

Two statues, one each dedicated to the late James Hill and Ida Revels Redmond, were some of the first in the state erected to honor African American leaders.

“We treated the entire thing, the base, and the statuary... and let it sit for a while,” said Jason Harpe, public historian and director of cemetery conservation with Richard Grubb and Associates. “I’ll likely do two or more treatments... because it will continue to work and remove that atmospheric staining and biological growth.”

Hill, a Republican during the Reconstruction Era, served as Mississippi Secretary of State from 1874 to 1878, according to Mississippi State University’s University Libraries website. Redmond was the daughter of Hiram Revels, the first African American to represent Mississippi in Congress, Denne’ wrote.

“Their statues were built in the early 1900s, during the same time period when Confederate monuments were being built,” Denne’ said. “The statues really do indicate prominence, but also historical demarcation of something significant about this site.”

Mt. Olive is located at the corner of Lynch Street and Bob Carpenter Drive, between Jackson State University’s College of Business and Braddy Field.

“Our research indicates it began as a plantation graveyard, and there are a couple of pointing factors... grave markers that denote enslaved people are buried here. The street just west of here was Masters Street,” Denne’ said. “Those are just some of the records that, when pieced together, kind of tell us... how it began.”

The grounds were in use from the early 1800s to the late 1990s. The last person was buried there in 1997, Denne’ said. At that point, the graveyard was full.

Markers range from simple headstones, like the one for Mr. Edd Smith, who died in 1962, to more ornate above-ground burial vaults and family plots. Some markers reveal those buried there were members of the Order of Odd Fellows, while others were marked with small lambs, to honor those that died in infancy.

Grave marker for Edd Smith at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Jackson. (WLBT)

Despite its history, the cemetery has suffered from what Denne’ said in a research book has been years of deferred maintenance.

“One story that we’re proud of is there was a marker over here that was just of a man. And so, we began probing around and digging around, and we found his wife’s headstone,” Denne said. “And, so now, the headstones are put back together in perfect harmony as they wanted them to [be].”

“They’re reunited in death today and so we’re proud of that work.”

Burial vault Mt. Olive cemetery (WLBT)

Some people buried at Mt. Olive lived their entire lives in bondage, while others, like Beverly Anderson, was born a slave, but died free in 1903.

Patterson helped scrub down Anderson’s fallen tombstone. She displayed special tools that she and others are using to dig up monuments for repair.

“More of this has to be in here. That’s our job, to get it all out,” she said, looking for pieces of Anderson’s tombstone. “And if we don’t get it, [Jason] has to rebuild it... Well, we’ve got to build it. He’s teaching us how to do it.”

Eric Blue, Carlos Golden and Nicquavious Glover reset a fallen tombstone at Mt. Olive Cemetery. (WLBT)

Mt. Olive has approximately 267 marked graves, while records from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History reveal another 1,200 or so are unmarked.

Ground-penetrating radar will be used to locate those bodies. A second $500,000 National Pak Service grant has been awarded to cover those costs.

“Even if they don’t have a headstone, we’ll be able to know where they are,” Denne’ said. “We can build pathways and signage, so people can come and pay respect to those individuals that are here.”

