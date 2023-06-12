St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Flowood movie theater could reopen in August

(edfuentesg/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A movie theater that closed its doors some six months ago could reopen by the end of the summer.

Cinema Treasures is reporting that the former Flowood Regal UA Parkway Place was purchased by Legacy Theaters and is slated to reopen in August.

The theater closed in January, more than 30 years after it opened at the corner of Lakeland Drive and Airport Road.

Legacy purchased the theater in May, Cinema Treasures reports.

Legacy officials were not immediately available for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Maryland said a mother and daughter were charged after they attempted to dispose of...
Report: Mother, daughter dismember and attempt to burn, grill grandmother’s body
Residents voice concerns on recent Rankin Sheriff’s Department allegations
HPD investigating shooting that left four wounded
4 injured, 1 critically, in early Saturday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
The identity of the man is being withheld at this time.
Missing boater found dead in George County
Vivian O’neal
Miss Pine Belt wins the crown

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, June 12
FILE - Jill Collen Jefferson, president of JULIAN, civil rights and international human rights...
Mississippi civil rights lawyer arrested filming traffic stop, attorney says
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Fishing tournament on the Rez pulls in thousands of dollars for families of Rankin County ATV accident victims