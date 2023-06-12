Flowood movie theater could reopen in August

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A movie theater that closed its doors some six months ago could reopen by the end of the summer.

Cinema Treasures is reporting that the former Flowood Regal UA Parkway Place was purchased by Legacy Theaters and is slated to reopen in August.

The theater closed in January, more than 30 years after it opened at the corner of Lakeland Drive and Airport Road.

Legacy purchased the theater in May, Cinema Treasures reports.

Legacy officials were not immediately available for comment.

