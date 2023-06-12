Fishing tournament on the Rez pulls in thousands of dollars for families of Rankin County ATV accident victims

RANKIN CO. Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been two weeks since two Rankin County children were involved in a devastating ATV accident, leaving one dead and the other with critical injuries.

10-year-old Myleigh “Lou” Dittus and 6-year-old Keigan Norwood both attended Pisgah Elementary School, which is just minutes down the road from Tommy’s Trade Post on the Rez.

That’s where over 100 people gathered Sunday to raise money for the children’s families through a fishing tournament organized by Rob Herrington.

“I’ve never put on a tournament before in my life,” said Herrington.

Herrington is the owner of the Pelahatchie Bay Trade Post. He and his wife organized the event immediately after the tragic news on May 27.

“Whenever I found out about Keigan and Lou, and their accident, I just wanted to do something to try and help them,” said Herrington.

Herrington was blown away by the community support for the event, but so was Virginia Gross, Keigan’s mother.

“I can’t even really explain. The feeling is just amazing. I wouldn’t have missed it. I had to be out here. I just wanted to let everybody know I appreciate everything that’s been done. I don’t even have the words to explain,” said Gross.

Winners from the tournament were awarded cash prizes, but almost all of them handed their winnings to Keigan’s mother. All seemed to realize the fishing tournament was an afterthought to the bigger picture.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, and one of these parents is living it right now, so these guys showing up and showing out the way they did, it speaks volumes to how great it is here, man. If you’ll walk outside and look around, things ain’t as bad as people make it out to be sometimes. People are pretty dang awesome around here,” said Herrington.

When it was all said and done, the tournament, entry fees, and several charitable donations totaled around $8,000.

That money will be split evenly between the families of both Lou and Keigan.

