First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unsettled weather pattern is here for the next few days.  We have a stalled front across the region and a northwesterly flow that will deliver minor sized disturbances to our area every 12 hours or so.  This may result in strong to severe thunderstorms at times with hail and wind, and of course torrential rain and frequent lightning.  Most of this weather will clear out Thursday allowing a high-pressure system to move in and dry us out, while at the same time, warm us up.  Expect highs closer to 90 or in the lower 90s through Thursday, but then escalating into the middle and upper 90s this weekend and next week.  The humidity will also have us see the heat index push 105 to 110 degrees as well, which could cause heat stress danger.  Overnight and morning lows will be near 70 degrees.   The average high and low this time of year is 90 and 69 degrees.  Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:08pm.

