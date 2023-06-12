First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern to continue through mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Keep an eye to the sky today and for the next few days as multiple rounds of storms are in the forecast. A partly sunny sky will hang overhead into this afternoon with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. A front is currently draped across the region and will help flare up showers and storms late this afternoon/evening. In addition to heavy rainfall and lightning, any storms that pass through could also become strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. Most of this activity should diminish shortly after sunset. We should see a lull in activity early tonight ahead of another wave of downpours and possible storms moves in late overnight into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: With a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ in place, Tuesday will also feature the risk for more severe thunderstorms. Strong winds and hail will be the main concerns, but a brief tornado cannot completely be ruled out. Make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon before dropping to the 60s/70s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through mid-week as chances for rain/storms remain elevated. By late week into the upcoming weekend, heat stress will become more of a concern for central MS. Highs will be well into the 90s each afternoon with feels like temperatures as high as 105-110 at times. Make sure to stay hydrated and use caution when spending long periods of time outdoors.

