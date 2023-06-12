First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms continue through Wednesday of this week! We are also tracking a rise in temperatures as we head into the weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Conditions remain quiet late Monday morning but as daytime heating continues throughout the afternoon, this will fuel the development of stronger storms for late Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. A slight risk (2/5) for severe storms is in place for most of central Mississippi. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail will be the main concern with this round.

Tracking strong storms across the area as we head into our Monday afternoon and evening.

Extended forecast: A few strong storms may be possible Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening. We also have another chance for strong to severe storms on Wednesday. Besides the severe weather threat, temperatures are going to heat up into the middle 90s with little to no relief from the humidity. The heat will stick around for the next several days with the chance for a brief pop-up shower or two later in the week.

