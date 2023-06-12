St. Jude Dream Home
Electric board president arrested for indecent exposure on the Natchez Trace(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The board president of a major local power company was arrested on the Natchez Trace Parkway Wednesday in an undercover operation.

Larry Parker is charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He is the board president of Pontotoc Electric Power Association. He was re-elected to the board in 2022.

Park Ranger John Hearne says this arrest was made during an undercover operation to catch and arrest people who like to have sex with others in public places along the Trace.

“We’ve had a long-term problem with people engaging in illicit sexual activity in the public areas of the parkway,” says Hearne. “There’s a fairly distinct subculture that looks to engage in these kinds of activities.”

Hearne says park rangers will go undercover to these locations to see if anyone there tries to solicit them or offer a proposition for sex. They conducted an operation on Wednesday leading to the arrest of Parker and one other person.

Pontotoc Electric has declined to comment at this time.

