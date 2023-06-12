Civil Rights attorney arrested in Lexington after filming traffic stop

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi civil rights attorney, who is suing the Lexington Police Department for citizens’ rights violations, was arrested in the city this weekend after filming a traffic stop. Attorney Jill Jefferson was released Monday after her fine was waived.

She spent two nights in the Holmes County jail on what she calls false charges of Failure to Comply, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest. Jefferson embraced Nikki Wade, with whom she shared a jail cell this weekend after speaking to the media about the ordeal.

The Laurel resident said she now knows the plight of the clients she is defending in a federal lawsuit against the Lexington Police Department. The Harvard Law graduate said she was arrested Saturday night and threatened by Officer Scott Walters after filming a traffic stop in the town square.

“I see what you’ve been through, and nobody should have to live like this,” said Jefferson. “Nobody should have to live in a police state like this.”

Last year Jefferson’s firm JULIAN filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of clients alleging intimidation, harassment, and unlawful imprisonment by officers in the department.

Actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor supports the cause and drove to Lexington from Montgomery to meet with Jefferson.

“Right now in Lexington, Mississippi, there are people, black people, who are living a culture of police state terror. How are we going to respond,” said Ellis-Taylor.

Cardell Wright, president of the MS Freedom Democratic Party, said the organization publicly condemns the police department and city for the harassment that has been going on for several years in the city.

“It’s ongoing. It’s every day people are getting body slammed,” said Wright. “This type of atrocity that is happening in this county and in this city every day and nobody’s doing anything about it because the elected officials of this city are benefiting.”

Jefferson’s court date is July 13. She is requesting that the Department of Justice investigate the Lexington Police Department for patterns of practice. Lexington Police Chief Charles Henderson and Mayor Robin McCrory have not responded to requests for comment.

