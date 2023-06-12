St. Jude Dream Home
15-year-old opens fire at apartment complex swimming pool, McComb police say

Wilton Williams III
Wilton Williams III(McComb Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - McComb authorities say a 15-year-old fired shots at a swimming pool where kids were playing, but thankfully, no one was injured.

On Sunday, McComb Police responded to the swimming pool at the Parklane Apartments, after they received a call that Wilton Williams III had opened fire at the pool and recreational area.

According to police, Williams fired 15 rounds toward the pool. A witness told police that Williams was aiming at rival gang members.

Bullet fragments were found in the pool, police say.

It was unclear if the suspect had been captured.

