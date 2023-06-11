Southern Miss drops Game 2 of the Hattiesburg Super Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss’ long-anticipated wait for a College World Series birth will come down to an elimination game as Tennessee comes back from four runs down to force a game three in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.

It won’t be the first time the Golden Eagles face elimination in regional play. Southern Miss won four straight games after dropping the first contest in the Auburn Regional to advance to Super Regional play.

“It’s survival,” head coach Scott Berry. “We faced it in Auburn last week. Our situation was we either win or the season is over and obviously we’re back in the same situation.”

“We’ve dealt with it before, and we’re going to deal with it again,” shortstop Dustin Dickerson said. “We’ve got a veteran group of guys in that locker room, and we’re definitely going to be ready to play tomorrow.”

Southern Miss gained an early in the third inning after Dickerson’s RBI single and first baseman Christopher Sargent’s three-run home run put the Golden Eagles up 4-0.

USM All-American Tanner Hall was on track for another outstanding outing in his final appearance at Pete Taylor Park. However, the Volunteers had another idea. Four fielding errors also doomed the Golden Eagles.

“They were getting their timely hits,” Hall said. “They definitely capitalized on the mistakes I made, along with the mistakes on the field. I think that’s why they were able to get that momentum and keep rolling. I was making good pitches, but they were getting good swings and getting the ball in play.”

After failing to score a run with the bases loaded in the second inning, Tennessee responded with six runs in the top of the fourth against Hall to flip the momentum completely in the Volunteers’ favor and give themselves an unprecedented 6-4 lead.

In the following inning, Tennessee plated two more runs to double their lead 8-4.

Hall would be replaced by freshman relief pitcher Kros Sivley, who closed out the game for Southern Miss, pitching 4.2 innings and striking out five Tennessee batters.

Despite Sivley holding the Volunteers scoreless for the remainder of the contest, the deficit proved to be too much for Southern Miss as the Golden Eagles’ bats failed to plate another run and would lose game two 8-4.

Tennessee starting pitcher Chase Dollander pitched eight innings before relief pitcher Chase Burns closed it out for the Volunteers.

USM will have to wait another day for a chance to punch their ticket to Omaha, Nebraska in a historic Super Regional finale set for Monday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.