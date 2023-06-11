St. Jude Dream Home
Southern Miss baseball one win away from Omaha

Game two will be Sunday at 2 p.m.
Justin Storm threw 4.1 innings in relief, and got the win in the Golden Eagles' 5-3 win over Tennessee in game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional(Southern Miss Baseball)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - 21 hours after taking the field for the first time in the Hattiesburg Super Regional, Southern Miss took to the field for the second time, still needing to finish game one.

Play resumed Sunday morning in the bottom of the fifth, with the Golden Eagles holding on to a 4-0 lead, but Tennessee with a runner on first and one out.

Will Armistead got the ball for USM to restart game one, and got a ground ball from the first batter for what would be an inning-ending double play, but Christian Scott beat the throw to first to keep the inning alive. Armistead then hit a batter, walked another, and then hit a second batter, to give the Vols their first run.

Justin Storm came in to relieve Armistead, and allowed a two-run single to Jared Dickey to make it 4-3, but Storm would get out of the inning without allowing any more damage, and the fifth inning finally came to an end 18 hours and 17 minutes after it began.

Storm would not come off the mound for the remainder of the game, and the single to Dickey was one of only two hits he allowed. The big lefty pitched the final 4.1 innings of the game, struck out three, and did not allow another run.

The Golden Eagles added an insurance run in the sixth, and won game one 5-3. Storm was the winning pitcher.

Tanner Hall will take the mound for USM in game two. It will start at 2 p.m.

