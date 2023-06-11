St. Jude Dream Home
Play suspended in first game of Hattiesburg Super Regional

Golden Eagles and Volunteers will continue play Sunday, with game two to follow
Billy Oldham took the mound in game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - After not scoring a single run in last year’s Super Regional, the Golden Eagles did not waste any time getting on the board Saturday. In the first inning of game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional, Tate Parker ripped a two-out, two-run triple to open the scoring.

The Golden Eagles added two more runs, one in the third, one in the fourth, thanks to solo home runs from Dustin Dickerson and Nick Monistere.

Starting pitcher Billy Oldham did not let a hit until the fourth inning, but got himself into a bit of trouble with two runners on with two outs.

Oldham would have to wait to get himself out of the jam, as lightning in the area delayed the game for 93 minutes, but when play resumed, Oldham struck out Christian Moore to end the inning.

Play did not last long after that, as more weather moved into the area. After 3 hours and 35 minutes, officials decided to suspend play.

The game will pick back up Sunday at 11 a.m., with the Golden Eagles up 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth. The Volunteers have one runner on with one out.

Game two will follow the conclusion of game one.

